The Top Summer Essentials According To Instagram

Instagram has become synonymous with this era's fashion industry success. From the rise of influencers blurring the lines of who exactly decides the trends, to legacy brands finding new means of storytelling and creatively pushing their vision, to new and Indie brands being given a free marketing platform to thrive on in an otherwise cutthroat and expensive world, Instagram has become the place to source out what's "in." Which is why every new season (which in the world of Instagram now occurs every other month) we look towards the social platform to comprise our vision board of what to buy.
There's a reason influencers are bequeathed the name. Their often cool and enviable style shepherds us towards the trends we didn't even know we needed. This summer, they're all about transparent details, novel jewellery, and the perfect, effortless summer top. From wooden hoops to plastic shoes, the six Instagram summer essentials ahead are the ones we bet you'll be seeing pop up on your feed every few swipes — and ones you'll be adding to your saved collection folders (hey, we are too!).