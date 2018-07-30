The Top Summer Essentials According To Instagram

There's a reason influencers are bequeathed the name. Their often cool and enviable style shepherds us towards the trends we didn't even know we needed. This summer, they're all about transparent details, novel jewellery, and the perfect, effortless summer top. From wooden hoops to plastic shoes, the six Instagram summer essentials ahead are the ones we bet you'll be seeing pop up on your feed every few swipes — and ones you'll be adding to your saved collection folders (hey, we are too!).