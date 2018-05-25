Jon Snow Knows One Thing: The Date Of Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s Wedding

Please, no one tell the Freys or the Lannisters, but it looks like Game of Thrones' stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have set their wedding date. BBC News reported on Friday that "23 June date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire."
Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is where Leslie's dad Seb Leslie, owns a freaking castle. Using passive voice to say a date "has been posted" without saying who posted it makes us wonder if this is official confirmation of the wedding location and date, or just reporters putting two and two together.
Still, a castle that your father owns sounds like a pretty good wedding venue, you know, if you're into that sort of thing. And maybe some people like the idea of holding their festivities in June when the weather is nice and warm but not too hot and the sun is shining. Gosh, how very typical.
The best thing about knowing (or sort of knowing) these details is that we can picture the whole cast of Game of Thrones gathering for the party. Harington already demanded that they shut down production of the last season so all his coworkers can attend.
"I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding, by the way,' " Harington said on The Jonathan Ross Show last year.
Well, we hope they're planning a GoT wedding in the happier sense, not the kind that appear on the series itself. Check your weapons and poison at the door, kind guests.
