Whatever Dolores did to Teddy last week has clearly worked, although whether or not she's into it remains up in the air. Her paramour is hard as nails (his definition of mercy is handing a man a gun with a single bullet before locking him in a train compartment and setting it loose from the main locomotive). What's interesting, however, is that he clearly seems aware of the person he once was, and that she gave the order to change him. “The man who rode that train was built weak, and born to fail," he tells her in one scene. "You fixed him. Now forget about it.” That will almost certainly come into play at some point, and he'll either resent her for it and try to thwart whatever she's planning, or she'll turn on him. In any case, their paths are intertwined, just as old Dolores liked to say, and as of now, that path is leading them both to the Mesa.