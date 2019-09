I'm not comparing what I'm going through to what happened in Santa Fe or any of these other awful tragedies. The 'someone was mean to me/ girl turned me down so I'm going to go shoot up a school' scenario is a pathetic and devastating response to social adversity. It's not a comparison I am really trying to make. All I really intended to say is that we seem to live in a culture of mean. It's awful how we treat one another. In a climate where there is so much negativity, we all would do much better to be kind to one another. I find it odd that some people take the time to tap away negative, hateful stuff... and yes, it is scary when someone threatens to come find your kids and harm them simply because you said something nice to a celebrity. We want to stop senseless tragedies from happening, but some people can't even handle coming across a social media comment. That worries and saddens me."