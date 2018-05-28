After Kim K.’s Second Twitter Rant About Donda’s House, We Have Questions

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018
After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018
Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018
I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2018