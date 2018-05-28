Story from Home

Live Like Zelda & F. Scott Fitzgerald By Staying In Their Home

Anna Millard
Photo: Bazmark Films/Warner Bros./Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.
For any fan of literature or the swinging Jazz Age, F. Scott Fitzgerald and wife Zelda Fitzgerald are the stuff of legend. Movies and television abound bring the pair’s antics to life, but now you can truly immerse yourself by booking a stay at their family home in Montgomery, Alabama. Travel + Leisure reports that the home opened to the public on Airbnb in April, meaning you can be one of the firsts to take advantage of the one of a kind experience. The breathtaking grounds where the couple wrote some of their most notable novels has two bedrooms and easily sleeps four guests, and is connected to the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum, making it the perfect getaway for a group of aspiring writers looking to draw inspiration.

