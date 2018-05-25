What's in (the lack of) a name? Someone ask Khloé Kardashian, because I have no idea what her leaving Tristan Thompson's off of Kim's anniversary card really means.
To say that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a few bumps in their relationship would be an understatement. Shortly before KoKo was to give birth to her first child True Thompson, rumours (and, err, photos and videos) hit the internet that suggested Tristan had cheated on Khloé with multiple women.
Obviously, this greatly upset the tight-knit Kardashian-Jenner clan, and perhaps no one more than Kim, who went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to express her disappointment at her sister's beau.
"I don't even know how to describe it other than that... it is so fucked up," Kim admitted to DeGeneres. "We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are and she is so strong and she is doing the best that she can... It is a really sad situation all over."
Whether Khloé is staying with the father of her child is still quite the question mark. (TMZ reported that they were back together, though the Good American founder has yet to reveal that publicly.) However, even if Khloé and Tristan are working things out, Khloé is seemingly keeping his name away from anything Kim-related. Or, at least, just the anniversary gift KoKo gave Kim and her husband Kanye West.
Kim posted a pic of the card she received from Khloé and new niece True on Instagram, and Tristan's name was nowhere to be found.
"Happy anniversary, Kimye!," the message reads. "Love always wins!!"
Obviously, this is a pretty complicated situation, and everyone is likely still figuring out how Tristan fits into the family, whether he remains Khloé's longterm partner or not. Given all the drama right now, however, I can't imagine Kim would be too eager to receive a bouquet of roses bearing Tristan's name.
