Emilia Clarke's Last Scene As Daenerys Completely Messed Her Up

We're wise enough at this point in our Game of Thrones fandom to know that the stars and creators of the show are not ever going to let anything major slip into a magazine cover story. But we think those stars and creators are also wise enough to give us just enough hints in each of those to keep us happy (and still hungry) until the next feeding. That's why we're all devouring Emilia Clarke's Vanity Fair interview — that and all the delightful Emilia Clarke-ness of it, too.
Clarke has been doing the rounds to promote her role in Solo, but here are the GoT-relevant tidbits we could glean from this article:
1. She has filmed Daenerys Targaryen's final scene, and it's a doozy. “It fucked me up," she told VF. "Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavour in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is.”
2. Daenerys will finally meet the Stark sisters. It doesn't seem like she had filmed that scene yet when she did the interview, though.
3. She does a really good Kit Harington-in-love impersonation. “There’s the best human in the world. She’s called Rose," she said, imitating how her co-star first talked about his fiancée Rose Leslie. Leslie is now one of Clarke's BFFs.
4. That three-way friendship is making Daenerys-Jon Snow love scenes awkward on set, at least for Harington. “If you’ve known someone for six years, and they’re best friends with your girlfriend, and you’re best friends with them, there is something unnatural and strange about doing a love scene," he told the magazine. "We’ll end up kissing and then we’re just pissing ourselves with laughter because it’s so ridiculous.”
5. We should be bracing ourselves for something "weird" from the Khaleesi in this last season. “I’m doing all this weird shit. You’ll know what I mean when you see it.”
