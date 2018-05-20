Will There Be A 13 Reasons Why Season 3?

For those of us who binged the second season of 13 Reasons Why in just one weekend, it's safe to say we want more. It took just two months for Netflix to renew the hit show after its first season last March, but will the company be as generous this time around?
While we don't know officially yet if Clay and the rest of Liberty High will get more chances to tell their stories (via tapes, Polaroids, or however else they tell them), there are a few clues that suggest things might be pointing in that direction.
Paramount president Amy Powell told The Hollywood Reporter back in January that it's up to 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey if they should continue with another season — but that he's already started brainstorming.
"We're not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn't feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season three could be," she told the outlet.
Star Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay, has his own ideas for where more seasons could go. He told BuzzFeed that his character's mental health issues are definitely something that should be addressed.
“It’s a very emotionally and physically demanding season for Clay this year," he said. "I think this season takes even more of a toll on Clay than last year,” he said. “It tortures him…Clay is a troubled boy with a troubling life...It’s something he deals with all season and it’s something he doesn’t let anyone in on."
But in a third season, it seems that's something they could take a closer look at — although Minnette doesn't specifically reference the future of the show.
Then there's the fact that Netflix has already secured another filming location according to The Sonoma West Times & News.
In April, the West Sonoma County Union High School District approved a third licensing agreement for Analy High School, which has been the location for the fictional Liberty High School the past two seasons. While we don't know if that means season 3 is for sure coming, it means Netflix is prepared — and so are we.
