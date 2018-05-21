This Was The Most Popular Hairstyle At The Billboard Awards

Red carpet hairstyle trends don't change that much from season to season. Romanic updos, bouncy curls, and textured waves will always be in attendance, and we assumed that the latter would rule the Billboard Music Awards tonight. But we're here to eat our words, because this year's red carpet was full of the complete opposite: Sleek, pin-straight bobs and lobs on everyone from J.Lo to Dua Lipa.
The best part? Sleek hair only seems hard to pull off. In reality, the style doesn't require much more than a trusty flat iron (if you don't have pin-straight hair already) and a healthy dose of shine serum or pomade. Need some inspiration? Check out our favourite bobs and lobs from this year's BBMAs.