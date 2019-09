We open with — as is now customary in Westworld — a pile of dead bodies. They’re the hosts that have been pulled from the small sea , and Strand and his team are busy trying to figure out what happened to them as Bernard looks on with a somewhat vacant expression. The bad news is, almost ⅓ of the hosts’ memories have been entirely wiped, as if they never held any data to begin with. To make things even worse, the host backups have all been destroyed, which means there’s no way to retrieve the lost information. That’s a big blow to Delos, especially now that we know that the true of the park was to gather data on the guests , and figure out a way to download human brains into host bodies , thereby ensuring eternal life. Still, Strand is an unflappable guy who wants answers. “That’s quite a story he gave them, and one hell of an ending,” he says, as the camera pans over Teddy’s dead form. “How did all these disparate threads come together to create this nightmare? If we figure that out, we’ll know how the story turns.”