Why Twitter Is Losing Their Sh*t Over BTS At The BBMAs

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock.
Update: (Sunday 20th May at 10:50 p.m.)
BTS took the stage to perform — debuting a new track — and the crowd erupted into absolute pandemonium. At one point, BTS member Jungkook lifted his shirt up, giving the audience a glimpse of his stomach. The crowd was delighted.
Update: (Sunday 20th May at 10:30 p.m.)
BTS won the Top Social Artist once more — congrats! — and, in the process, the group met Taylor Swift, igniting the dual fandoms of the A.R.M.Y. and the Swifties.
Original story follows.
BTS is taking the Billboard Music Awards by storm once more. The K-pop group is attending the 2018 ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where they will also perform, and Twitter is having a bit of a conniption. (A "bit" may be understating the matter, actually.) The BTS fandom has taken over the #BBMAs hashtag — a search for the BBMAs on Twitter will reward you with almost exclusively BTS content.
BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, are a seven-member K-pop group which formed in 2013. Since their formation, BTS has released six albums — that's more than one album per year, but who's counting? The group made their American television debut at last year's BBMAs, where they were met with similar excitement. (They did not perform at last year's ceremony.) Speaking to Refinery29 this time last year, the septet advised potential BTS newcomers to listen to the following songs: "Save Me," “Fire,” and "Blood Sweat & Tears." So, if you're looking for a BTS primer, start there.
"We feel that music is the international language and we feel the love from all over the world through that," Rap Monster, one of the more prominent members of the group, told R29's Lindsay Arakawa.
As tonight's tweet storm suggests, BTS have become known for their massive, voracious social media following. Their fans call themselve their A.R.M.Y., and they've propelled the group into global superstardom. In 2017, they were the most tweeted-about celebrity. At last year's BBMAs, they earned the Top Social Artist Award and, this year, they're nominated in that role again. (My money's on another win.)
Since their 2017 performance, BTS released not one, but two albums that have charted worldwide: Love Yourself: Tear, released in May, and Face Yourself, released in April.
At the ceremony tonight, BTS will debut a never-before-heard track.
