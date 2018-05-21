Update: (Sunday 20th May at 10:50 p.m.)
BTS took the stage to perform — debuting a new track — and the crowd erupted into absolute pandemonium. At one point, BTS member Jungkook lifted his shirt up, giving the audience a glimpse of his stomach. The crowd was delighted.
IM RECORDING AND ALMOST FCKIN CURSE ASFFGHJJLL JEON JUNGKOOK #BBMAs #BTS_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/kCSKSdQz8Z— ????? (@etaerealkookie) May 21, 2018
Update: (Sunday 20th May at 10:30 p.m.)
BTS won the Top Social Artist once more — congrats! — and, in the process, the group met Taylor Swift, igniting the dual fandoms of the A.R.M.Y. and the Swifties.
BTS took a photo with Taylor Swift backstage pic.twitter.com/ZWJWim94cf— ? BTS Content Index (@BTSContentIndex) May 21, 2018
Original story follows.
BTS is taking the Billboard Music Awards by storm once more. The K-pop group is attending the 2018 ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where they will also perform, and Twitter is having a bit of a conniption. (A "bit" may be understating the matter, actually.) The BTS fandom has taken over the #BBMAs hashtag — a search for the BBMAs on Twitter will reward you with almost exclusively BTS content.
Look at V being the cute lil bean he IS! And Jimin looks so cute too!! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Goh7LZsigO— linda (@getalilhigh) May 20, 2018
yoonmin are truly the cutest #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/ujDQf3KagV— ٓly: tear (@100fakelove) May 20, 2018
THEY ALL LOOK SO HAPPY AND EXCITED ALL OF THEM ARE GLOWING LIKE SUNSHINES #BBMAs— FAKE LOVE | malec & yoonmin warrior ? (@malecspjm) May 20, 2018
BTS look fly. RM and Jimin are giving me major Thurston-Howell-from-Gilligan's-Isand vibes.#BBMAs pic.twitter.com/9aut7DqzUz— Taylor Glasby (@_xTGx) May 20, 2018
THEY'RE GLOWING. THEY'RE SHINING.— juℓes 轉 (@gwaenchanamjoon) May 20, 2018
I'M CRYING.#BBMAs @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/33Q16tSCcZ
BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, are a seven-member K-pop group which formed in 2013. Since their formation, BTS has released six albums — that's more than one album per year, but who's counting? The group made their American television debut at last year's BBMAs, where they were met with similar excitement. (They did not perform at last year's ceremony.) Speaking to Refinery29 this time last year, the septet advised potential BTS newcomers to listen to the following songs: "Save Me," “Fire,” and "Blood Sweat & Tears." So, if you're looking for a BTS primer, start there.
"We feel that music is the international language and we feel the love from all over the world through that," Rap Monster, one of the more prominent members of the group, told R29's Lindsay Arakawa.
As tonight's tweet storm suggests, BTS have become known for their massive, voracious social media following. Their fans call themselve their A.R.M.Y., and they've propelled the group into global superstardom. In 2017, they were the most tweeted-about celebrity. At last year's BBMAs, they earned the Top Social Artist Award and, this year, they're nominated in that role again. (My money's on another win.)
Since their 2017 performance, BTS released not one, but two albums that have charted worldwide: Love Yourself: Tear, released in May, and Face Yourself, released in April.
