13 Reasons Why Has A Perfectly Angsty Soundtrack To Go With Its Second Season

The second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why arrived today, and all thirteen of its weepy episodes have at least one really great song. The soundtrack to the first season of 13 Reasons Why was equally good — when it comes to television soundtracks, Netflix knows how not to screw them up. (A personal favourite: The soundtrack to The End of the Fucking World.) Season 2 of 13RW features, interestingly, a slew of popular contemporary artists. Selena Gomez appears on the soundtrack multiple times, first in her newly released single "Back to You." She also appears in two acoustic versions of previous songs: "Only You," released last year, and "Kill Em With Kindness," from her album Revival.
The album also features a number of impressive collaborations. Khalid joins wunderkind Billie Eilish on the track "lovely." OneRepublic and Logic (who has become an emblem of sorts for suicide survivors with his song "1-800-273-8255") appear on the song "Start Again." The soundtrack also features Phoebe Bridgers, Lord Huron, HAERTS, and Tears for Fears, among others. Rest assured, almost none of the songs on the soundtrack have a jaunty vibe. They're all very 13 Reasons Why, which is to say, listen to this soundtrack when you're ready to snuggle with a tear-soaked pillow. There's literally a song from Tear For Fears called "Watch Me Bleed," so. Q.E.D., these are not exactly sleepover bangers.
That said, "Back to You" is a fun number, even if, in the show, it's kind of about how Clay (Dylan Minette) isn't over Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).
Listen to the full soundtrack, below.
