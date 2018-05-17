Khloé Kardashian Cryptically Tweets About Tristan Thompson & Regrets

Though we're still enjoying the catharsis of the Tristan Thompson being yelled at meme, Khloé Kardashian seems to be asking the world to forgive him. Or something. She's still not talking about Thompson explicitly, nor is she officially declaring that she's back together with the father of her 1-month-old daughter True. But we can read between the lines of Kardashian’s Instagram Stories and Twitter.
First, on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly, Kardashian shared a meme on Instagram that said, "Being around negative people used to drain me. Now it makes me more appreciative of my life because they are examples of what not to do.”
Advertisement
Are you referring to negative people in general, or the people who are calling for you to boot Thompson for cheating on you when you were nine months pregnant, Khloé? We need more. So, we turn to her Twitter.
"You will never ever regret being kind to someone," she tweeted on Wednesday. Which, without context, you might argue is maybe just about all someones. But when someone responded to her, "Unless they're ungrateful," Kardashian stuck to her benevolent mood.
Never give to get. Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional. https://t.co/faLuyR1Wxd— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 16, 2018
"Never give to get," she replied. "Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional."
Advertisement