The 2018 Met Gala was a parade of celebs who were doing the most, and we loved seeing the over-the-top Catholic looks just as much as we loved the gossip behind the scenes. Blake Lively dropped a bit of gossip, or should we say, palace intrigue on her Instagram — likening herself to Queen Cersei, and now we cannot unsee it. Her long blonde pre-Walk of Shame hair, her Lannister royal red dress, it all makes so much sense. Game of Thrones comes to life at the Met!
Lively’s custom Versace gown required an actual bus for transport, and reportedly took over 600 hours to craft by hand. If that’s not some serious Queen Cersei demands, we don’t know what is. She shared a photo of her very lengthy train being dutifully held by none other than Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault. Pinault is grinning with bemusement over Lively’s velvet and silk gown, which looks a bit like a sleeping bag. A very regal sleeping bag, that is! We could see Cersei packing this for when the Night’s Army descends on King’s Landing. Even the zombie apocalypse demands sleeping in style when you’re the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.
In the candid phone pic, you get a better sense of just how ornate Lively’s gown was — right down the Reynolds family crest. That’s right, Lively even had a small cross-shaped crest sewn into the gown with the initials of her kids and her husband, Ryan.
Hayek looks positively stunning in her own right: she wore a green Altuzarra gown covered in beadwork to resemble a tropical scene, complete with parrots and ducks. We are equally obsessed with her gown as we are with Lively’s. If Lively is representing House Lannister, Hayek is holding it down for nature-obsessed House Tyrell. Still, we’d love to see these two share the Iron Throne.
