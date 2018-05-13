It is yet another week in the Kardashian drama-filled world.
Khloé Kardashian shared a video of her daughter, True, with the world on May 12. In the video, Khloé is holding the one-month-old, who has a Snapchat filter on her face.
The video prompted one person to bring up that old rumor that Kardashian’s father is O.J. Simpson. Khloé has enough drama in her life to have to keep dealing with this ridiculous rumour. She gave birth to True days after cheating allegations surrounded her NBA player baby daddy. Her sister, Kim, even went on Ellen to address the rumours, calling the whole situation “fucked up.”
According to People, Khloé is also reportedly spending Mother’s Day in the US alone, since she decided to stay in Cleveland while Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, is on the road for a playoff game.
Her actual father, Robert Kardashian, was a part of the team that defended O.J. when he was on trial in 1994 for the murder of his wife. Many people claim that Robert isn’t Khloé’s father because she looks nothing like him. O.J. even addressed the paternity rumours early this year after Khloé announced she was pregnant, telling TMZ, "I would be proud...but trust me, I had nothing to do with it."
People are obsessively finding new rumours to spread about the Kardashian-Jenner family daily at this point.
Most notably, Khloé’s sister, Kylie Jenner, also recently found herself in the middle of a rumour that her daughter’s father was actually her bodyguard Tim Chung’s baby, not Travis Scott’s.
But, let’s face it, Khloé looks like her mom, Kris Jenner. Have you seen her children? They’re all basically clones of her. It makes one wonder who the force behind all these rumours really is.
