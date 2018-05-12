Khloé Kardashian Shared The First Video Of True — & Of Course It’s On Instagram

In many ways, it feels as though it has been an eternity since Khloé Kardashian’s first child, True, was brought into this world.
But it has merely, in fact, been exactly one month. To commemorate the occasion, Kardashian posted a video of True with a flower (from a filter) behind her ear, captioned: “Happy One Month True.” This is the first video — and, for what it’s worth, first Instagram filter — we’ve seen of True, and it doesn’t disappoint.
The first month of True’s life has been a tumultuous one for the Kardashians. Days before True was born, it was reported that True’s father, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, had been spotted canoodling (at the very least) with multiple women throughout the duration of Khloé’s pregnancy. This, unsurprisingly, caused a significant amount of uproar on the internet.
Some speculated that Kris Jenner had orchestrated the whole ordeal in order to boost Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ ratings, while others simply took to the comments section on Thompson’s Instagram to read him for filth.
For a while, it seemed as though Thompson might be excised from the Kardashian family narrative altogether. In early May, Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen Show and said that what Thompson did was “so fucked up.” She also unfollowed him on Instagram.
But now, Kim appears to be changing her tune, revealing in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan that she is “always rooting for love.”
Khloé and Thompson also seem to have reconciled. According to TMZ, Khloé was seen cheering Thompson on at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Raptors game on 5th May, and last week the couple was spotted on what appeared to be a date to the movies in Cleveland.
In any case, fans seemed to have moved on from trolling Thompson (at least for now) to comment on how cute True is.
“You are so blessed with everything going on you still stay strong for the little angel!!! You are such a great [sic] person gurl!!! More blessings on you and your family!!!” said @poet415.
They grow up so fast.
