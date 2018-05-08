Charlize Theron Hating On Arie Luyendyk, Jr. Is Almost Therapeutic

Do Arie Luyendyk Jr. fans exist? Maybe somewhere on this planet, but certainly not on Charlize Theron's episode of Watch What Happens Live. The Atomic Blonde actress and longtime Bachelor fan revealed how she really feels about the man who ditched then-fiancée Becca Kufrin for runner-up Lauren Burnham, and it turns out it is... not so great, actually.
It should surprise no one that The Bachelor's Arie is not Theron's favourite person. I mean, the guy is basically banned from Becca's home state of Minnesota following his cringeworthy Bachelor decision and even more bizarre apology. Theron, however, did not mince words when a fan asked her on Watch What Happens Live what she thought of the Bachelor finale.
"That was the most awkward watching experience of my life," Theron told Cohen. "It was just brutal and [Becca] just kept it together and she had integrity about it and he looked like a fucking dick."
When Cohen asked if the Tully star thought Arie was hot enough to earn the title of Bachelor, the Oscar winner noted her biggest problem with the indecisive dude:
"I just couldn't get past his, like, 'Do you wanna talk about it?' No, motherfucker, she does not want to talk about it, just leave already!"
This isn't the first time Theron has dished about her Bachelor Nation opinions on Watch What Happens Live. She previously disclosed that she wasn't a fan of any of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's eligible suitors.
"[I want her to pick] none of them," Theron told Cohen on the talk show. "I am such a fan of her, I think she's incredible: she is smart, she is sexy, she is beautiful. She needs to get off that show and she needs to have a good friend set her up."
Clearly, Theron has a lot more love for Rach than she did for the last person handing out the roses.
