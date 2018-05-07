Dolores, who directed the colonel to have his men retreat on her command so she could detonate the nitroglycerin hidden at the base of the flag, actually orchestrates a monumental slaughter. As the troops sound the retreat, she orders her fellow hosts to bar the gates, enabling the Delos commandos to decimate the Confederados. Only then does she set off the explosion, killing the humans as well. I think it’s safe to say that she’s no longer the nice girl who used to greet guests with a smile. But again — what is driving her? Is it her Wyatt identity? Is she just pulling a George Costanza and doing “the opposite” of everything she thinks Dolores would have done? And if so, is that really free will?