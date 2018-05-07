Tiffany Haddish & Ali Wong Are Making A Netflix Comedy About Bird Women

Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong playing a pair of birds in an animated Netflix series sounds like a dream I'd have after eating too much Chinese food, but according to Variety it's very, very real. Tuca & Bertie, from Bojack Horseman production designer and producer Lisa Hanawalt, has received a 10-episode order from the network, and will star the comedians as two 30-year-old bird-women hybrids who live in the same apartment building.
The outlet reports that Haddish will play Tuca, an eccentric and confident toucan, and Wong with play Bertie, an anxious, gentle songbird. I cannot think of a better pair.
When the series was first announced in February, Hanawalt stressed that it will not be in the same universe as Bojack Horseman. However, it sounds like many of the things viewers love about the animated series will make their way to Tuca & Bertie — but with a dash of Haddish and Wong's hilarious flair.
