Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Just Went Red Carpet Official

Nope, that's not a photo from Riverdale High School's prom. The real-life Betty and Jughead have officially made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, and man, do they look good.
There are many couples who have taken the Met Gala by storm, but this year, it's a certain Riverdale couple that has everyone talking. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have stayed quiet about the status of their alleged real-life relationship, despite the fact that their Riverdale counterparts (known collectively as "Bughead") have been dating for two seasons now. Taking the Met Gala red carpet together is a silent answer to the months of fan speculation, and it's quite a classy one.
This isn't the first time that the stars have been spotted off the Riverdale set together. They've taken vacations together, worn couple-y Halloween costumes, and looked every bit as adorable on social media as their characters do snuggled up in a booth at Pop's Diner.
Still, the pair refused to answer questions about their real dating life, and for good reason: It's none of our damn business. When a fan asked about the relationship during Riverdale's panel at PaleyFest this year, Sprouse smirked and simply said "No comment."
Reinhart and Sprouse owe us nothing about their personal lives, but if they're going to come out as a couple publicly, well, the Met Gala is a very good place to do it. These CW stars look amazing at the fashion industry's sparkliest night of the year, and it's just a bonus that they rocked this red carpet together.
