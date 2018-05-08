Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Make Matching Red Carpet Debut At Met Gala

It's no secret that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott kinda, sorta like each other. However, despite the two being the proud parents of Stormi Webster, they had yet to make their red carpet debut — until now, that is.
Jenner and boyfriend Scott took the Met Gala by storm by making their first red carpet debut during Hollywood's prom. They even matched in all black!
In true Kylie fashion, the makeup mogul rocked a very interesting accessory: a pair of very small gold shades. However, it was her kiss with Scott that had the photographers snapping all the pics — like the one below.
Where was baby Stormi tonight? Something tells me that the Met Gala has a pretty strict "no infants" policy, hence why the pair had to leave her at home. We're sure, when she's old enough, her parents will tell the tale of they became one of the most talked about pairs at this particular ball.
Have fun, you crazy kids!
