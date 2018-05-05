These Met Gala Beauty Looks Will Go Down In History

The first Monday in May — also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit — is what Andre Leon Talley once called "the Super Bowl of social fashion events." You're not going to get the regular ol' cocktail dress, Christian Louboutins, and Dry Bar blowout here. Celebrities go all out for the Met Gala, either adhering to the Costume Institute-designated theme or doing their own thing. On this night, anything goes.
Though the gowns might be a sight to behold, don't forget to look above the neck, too. The yearly benefit always provides the most inspirational hairstyles and makeup looks that people will be talking about for years to come. Click ahead to see Jennifer Lopez with short hair, Lily Aldridge with gold eyebrows, and Rihanna... well, being Rihanna.