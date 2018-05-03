David & Brooklyn Beckham Share Tears & Wine During Birthday Surprise

How long has it been since David Beckham has seen his son Brooklyn? A long time if this video is to be believed. The soccer superstar was having a birthday meal on Tuesday when his 19-year-old lookalike came sneaking up behind him.
"What are you doing here?" Beckham asks his son repeatedly in the video as he holds him close.
"I just landed," he replies, wishing his father a happy birthday.
The eldest Beckham doesn't say much during the encounter, but it's safe to assume there was a lot of emotion going on behind that embrace.
"The biggest surprise of the day," wife and mother Victoria Beckham captioned the video on Instagram. "Welcome home @brooklynbeckham X happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much."
"So sweet!!!" one commenter wrote. "Gave me huuuuuge smiles!!!"
"Most emotional clip to date of 2018," wrote another.
Looks like Beckham's 43rd year is off to a very good start.
