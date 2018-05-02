Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Her & Khloé's Secret Pregnancies

At the end of last year, three members of the Kardashian family were pregnant — a little Sisterhood of the Traveling Maternity Pants. They each kept the pregnancies secret, coming forward in due time as the babies arrived. It's sweet, really, and two of the sisters are finally talking about it. In an interview with the Evening Standard magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner discussed the larger effects of their autumn pregnancies.
"I think recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time," Kim told Kylie in the interview. Kylie and Kim's babies — Stormi Webster and Chicago West, respectively — were born just weeks shy of one another. Khloé Kardashian gave birth just last month to True Thompson.
Advertisement
Kylie agreed, adding, "It was so much fun. [Khloé and I] would just experience everything together. I was a little bit ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would just like warn her of things that happened."
Kim, ever the pragmatist, pointed out, "I think you would freak Khloé out, because she was in the delivery room with you." Traumatic as it was for Khloé to be in the delivery room, Kylie needed her by her side.
"She’s just very, very nurturing. So she really helped me through the whole thing. Everyone should have Khloé in their delivery room," Jenner explained.
Of course, Kim was present in Khloé's delivery room — she allegedly took the task of holding up Khloé's leg during the delivery. Sisters. They're just so supportive!
Advertisement