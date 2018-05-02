Your Westworld Theories Won't Be Answered For A Long, Long Time

Terrible news, Westworld fans: You're going to have to wait a long, long time to see if any of your carefully considered theories will play out. According to Deadline, HBO has renewed Westworld for a season 3.
If you're wondering how the heck you're going to keep up with the drama's multiple timelines (not to mention the ever-changing personalities and agendas of both the hosts and the guests of the park), it's worth mentioning that Westworld, season 3, was as inevitable as a robot rebellion. Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton previously confirmed that they would be paid equally to their men co-stars for the show's expected third season.
Then there's the fact that the producers apparently already have years of story in the works. Star James Marsden told Entertainment Weekly:
"It wasn’t about getting the first 10 [episodes] done, it was about mapping out what the next 5 or 6 years are going to be... We wanted everything in line so that when the very last episode airs and we have our show finale, five or seven years down the line, we knew how it was going to end the first season — that’s the way [co-creator Jonathan Nolan] and [executive producer J.J. Abrams] operate.
Yep, there's a lot more Westworld ahead — so prepare to theorise for years to come.
