A few episodes in (don’t worry, there’s no plot as such to spoil), Audrey gets some freelance work to write a speech on the gender pay gap; nice gig if you can get it Audrey! Of course she leaves her vocabulary at home, annoys her co-workers and has to ask what a 401k is. I remember that first day back at work, my brain shrunk after six months of talking to a baby and day drinking. I felt dumb and exposed; when I spoke it seemed my words just wafted ineffectually around the boardroom. The Letdown captures that feeling perfectly, but I do have an issue with constantly showing new mums to be drivel in the workplace. It’s how many of us feel, yes, but is it how we appear? I’ve worked with mums as they returned to work and have never actually seen them flap about and cry while humming "Baa Baa Black Sheep".