With All The Kardashian Men In The Dog House, What’s Scott Disick Up To?

In this corner we have Kanye West joining the alt-right, or something. Over here, Tristan Thompson is celebrating victories with abandon. The relatively angelic Travis Scott got a Kardashian-Jenner royal treatment for his birthday at Six Flags over the weekend (and Younes Bendjima was there, too!) All this leaves us wondering ... how is everyone feeling about Scott Disick these days?
It's hard to remember the time when Kourtney Kardashian's ex was the only Kardashian significant other in the doghouse. We were really invested in his dalliances with pretty young things. Everyone had to double and triple check model Sofia Richie's age when the two began to show up in photos together. But now, compared to the famous family's other partners and co-parents’ misdeeds, the fact that the 34-year-old Disick is dating 19-year-old Richie seems just fine.
Advertisement
The pair, who started off as "just homies" in Richie's words last May, went Instagram official in October. By the time Disick admitted he was "going steady" with Richie to Kris Jenner on Keeping Up With the Kardiashians this winter, their coupledom was met with a shrug.
Now they're just a normal couple, posing for each other's awkward Instagram posts.
How is Kourtney feeling about Disick these days? Last year, she dismissed his relationships with other women. "It's not dating. It's just, like, boning," she told Ryan Seacrest on the KUWTK anniversary special. But in the months since that interview was taped (pre-Richie, in April 2017), things have evolved between the two. Kourtney and Bendjima have been together for quite a while, which always helps one to have more benevolent feelings about an ex moving on.
There's also this proof of Kourtney's approval now: When she attended Coachella with Kylie Jenner and Bendjima weeks ago, according to TMZ, she handed the kids over to Richie and Disick for the weekend. More power to Richie for being cool with the stepmom act at 19, 'cause that is no easy task.
Advertisement