Maybe there was less to cover in 2008, but the Annie Leibowitz photo of 15-year-old Cyrus clutching a blanket to her presumably bare chest was all anyone could talk about for at least a week. Cyrus was big news at the time already, mostly because parents were baffled by the popularity of Hannah Montana onscreen, on their radios, in concert. People were primed for a Disney star controversy. This was just months after Britney Spears' little sister and Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears announced her pregnancy at age 16. We were in-between Lindsay Lohan arrests. So, while the photo itself could have been seen as an innocent portrait of a girl who had just woken up — "This looks pretty, and really natural. I think it’s really artsy," Cyrus is quoted as saying in the caption — that wasn't going to happen in this context.