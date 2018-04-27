For anyone surprised by Kanye West's Twitter antics this week, know that no one was more surprised than his wife Kim Kardashian. See, she didn't even know that Kanye had returned to Twitter until perhaps it was too late. At the very least, too late to keep him from tweeting out that photo from inside their home, which as Kris Jenner let everyone know, cost them $60 million. Kanye is right, it's certainly not the sunken place, though, it might inspire Jordan Peele to write Get Out 2.
In a sneak peek of this Monday's Ellen, Kardashian stopped by to fan the flames of her hubby's tweet apocalypse, which had him talking about the "dragon energy" he shares with Donald Trump and showing off his signed MAGA hat — losing followers like Rihanna and Drake in the process. (Oh, Kardashian also talked about Khloé and Tristan Thompson, though, she wasn't as forthcoming with those details.)
"I didn't know he had his Twitter again until I started seeing tweets come in from other people, like retweeting them," she said. "And I was like, 'wait is it real?'" It's a question so many of us were asking and the answer was very much yes, yes it is.
After learning that, Kardashian — who has the honour of being the only person West officially follows — decided to follow him back. As she explained to Ellen DeGeneres, these tweets that people are going crazy over are things she hears him say IRL. And it's why she feel comfortable being the Kanye Whisperer, even explaining some of his tweets to the host.
Specifically, she said that his tweet about "getting rid of everything" — to which she joked, "Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?!" — was really about finding clarity. "He always talks about how we should not have our phones first thing in the morning and in the house with the kids," she said. "It's our rule that we really try to live by. And I think he was talking about cleansing."
Wait...EVERYTHING?!?!?! ??♀️ https://t.co/0wrL1c0shB— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 18, 2018
It's not the first time this week that Kardashian has had to explain West's Twitter musings to the masses. On Wednesday, Kardashian very patiently explained that West has a right to his opinions, even if some of them she personally doesn't agree with, either. But she also wanted to shut down any talk about West's mental state.
"Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually," Kardashian wrote. So, don't worry, West's latest tweets are just Kanye being Kanye.
