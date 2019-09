Timothée Chalamet Plays A Meth-Addicted Teen In Movie Inspired By Real Events

The film, like the New York Times best-selling memoir it is based on, chronicles the decay of a father and son's relationship after Nic (Chalamet) becomes addicted to meth. Written by David Sheff about his experience with his son Nic Sheff, now a writer most recently known for his work on 13 Reasons Why , the book was praised for its honest portrayal of addiction and recovery, and for its unique approach to telling Nic's story through the lens of a concerned and dedicated father.