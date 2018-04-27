Timothée Chalamet Plays A Meth-Addicted Teen In Movie Inspired By Real Events

It feels like just yesterday we were all gathering around the camp fire to share our favorite Call Me By Your Name press tour stories, but here we are, ready to embrace the next phase in young Timothée Chalamet's burgeoning career. In the process, we've lost a 6-foot-5 tanned American in a billowy shirt, and instead gained a 5-foot-9 worried father.
That worried father is Steve Carell, who will star opposite Chalamet in the film Beautiful Boy, which recently premiered its first look at CinemaCon. According to those in the audience, the first footage is already Oscar-worthy, which comes as no surprise once you hear the film's emotional story. A far cry from the sun-kissed bittersweet love story that took place in the heaven-on-earth oasis that is Crema, Italy, Beautiful Boy tells the haunting (true) story of meth addiction.
Advertisement
The film, like the New York Times best-selling memoir it is based on, chronicles the decay of a father and son's relationship after Nic (Chalamet) becomes addicted to meth. Written by David Sheff about his experience with his son Nic Sheff, now a writer most recently known for his work on 13 Reasons Why, the book was praised for its honest portrayal of addiction and recovery, and for its unique approach to telling Nic's story through the lens of a concerned and dedicated father.
If we learned one thing from CMBYN, it's that Chalamet knows his way around a tender father-son moment. Let's just say, come ready to cry.
Advertisement