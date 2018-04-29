About That Horrifying Cake Kylie Jenner Got Travis Scott For His Birthday

Kanye West has been busy composing some pretty bonkers tweets over the last few days, and last night he shared another one: a truly horrifying fondant-filled pic from Travis Scott’s surprise 26th birthday last night.
To celebrate Scott’s birthday, girlfriend and baby mama Kylie Jenner rented out the entirety of Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, CA on Saturday. Stormi Webster has probably never been on a roller coaster, but that didn’t stop her makeup mogul mom from designing an over-the-top custom birthday cake that depicted the three miniature family members on a roller coaster.
The fear-inducing cake shows 3D infant Stormi (with a pink pacifier in her mouth) strapped to Jenner’s chest in a roller coaster car behind the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, who is sitting with his tattooed arms extended, his hair flying in the wind, and a look of frozen rapture on his face. Jenner, meanwhile, is completely subdued with her dark hair beautifully arranged around her shoulders and a frozen stare. Surprisingly, her lips are a muted colour. Perhaps the baker wasn’t given a Lip Kit by Kylie Cosmetics to work with. Jenner noted in her Instagram Story that she asked the cake makers to ensure that Stormi was depicted wearing a seat belt, because even pretend cake-size babies should be safe.
Is the extreme baked good a birthday cake fail or an attempt at payback? You may remember the explicit and unflattering birthday cake (and ice sculpture of Jenner’s butt) Scott presented Jenner on her 20th birthday. The photo sheet cake displayed an unusually unflattering selfie of Jenner lying on a bed, arms overhead, with her tongue sticking out and one eyed closed. The words, “Happy Birthday! I Love Your Phat Pussy” were spelled out in blue icing around the photo.
Birthday cake jokes aside, several of the couple’s friends and family members, including West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Jordyn Woods, showed up to celebrate Scott with no lines for Six Flags’ notoriously wild rides. Custom black shirts emblazoned with the rapper’s birthday, April 30, 1992, and home state of Texas were given out as souvenirs. For the Texans among you, you'll notice they changed the park's name to AstroWorld for the day.
We have to wait for Jenner’s 21st birthday on August 10 to find out if the social media-loving couple is going to throw a third shocking cake our way. Until then, at least we have West’s Twitter feed to keep us busy.
