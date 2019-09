The messaging remains mixed at Cannes. While this hotline is a considerable step forward, they are forgetting who else they are letting in. The festival continues to welcome and celebrate the work of accused abusers like Woody Allen and Roman Polanski . This year, they have invited back Danish director Lars von Trier after publicly sympathising with Hitler during a press conference. There has to be a tipping point when talent and notoriety no longer makes up for inexcusable behaviour, and that tipping point should be much earlier than it is currently. Cannes also continues its exceptionally low selection rate of female filmmakers for its high profile competition. This year, only three of the 21 films selected were directed by women . While Cannes strives to keep the women inside the festival safe from harassment, they are forgetting these two important ways they can advocate for them.