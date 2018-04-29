What The Avengers End Credits Mean For Women

In the scene, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Nick Fury and Maria Hill are driving down the street when what seems to be a self-driving car nearly crashes into them. But this isn’t some Google invention gone bad — instead the driver of the lone vehicle has disintegrated just like some of the Avengers. Next to go is Hill, which prompts Fury to run back to the car to retrieve a pager-like device. He frantically begins sending a message, but before he can read the reply he dissolves into dust.