This Illustrator's 'Work-From-Home Fashions' Are Just So Spot-On

If you're someone who works from home regularly, or even just sometimes, you'll know the struggle is real when it comes to actually getting dressed. Having a shower before you sit down at your desk? I mean, you could do that... or you could enjoy another 20 minutes in bed.
Illustrator Tyler Feder clearly knows this dilemma all too well, because her latest work celebrating "work-from-home fashions" is completely spot-on. Shared on her Twitter and Instagram over the weekend, they show an illustrated female freelancer modelling a range of familiar garments such as "hole-y sweatpants I keep not throwing out because they're so nice and long", "two different socks" and the classic "blanket cape".
Her hairstyles, including a "weird bun that holds my bangs back", are pretty relatable too. Check out some of her brilliant illustrations below.
Feder's illustrations have struck such a chord that they've now been liking over 58,000 times on Twitter and another 4,500 times on Instagram.
"This is so funny and so true. Most of us who work from home don’t waste time getting dressed up, or dressed for that matter," one follower tweeted in reply.
Another added amusingly: "you got em all except matching fuzzy fleece pajama jogger bottoms and open cardi don’t @ me."
In fact, Feder has been so inundated with people telling her these fashions are "uncanny" that she tweeted: "I've never had so many people accuse me of spying on them before hahaha."
As someone who works from home most of the time, I'd like to take this opportunity to say I'm totally comfortable in the knowledge that you can never have too many blanket capes or ugly-comfortable PJ bottoms. Long live the work-from-home uniform!
