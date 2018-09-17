How To Create A Workspace In Your Tiny House

According to a study, over 1.5 million of us work from home. When you add to that the freelancers, the side-hustlers and the students, that's a lot of people needing to fit a desk into their living space.
Unfortunately for most of us, that living space is very small indeed. And working from bed, as you probably know, isn't a great idea. Not only does it bring negative feelings that can be associated with work (like stress) into your sleep routine, there's also the very real possibility of, you know, falling asleep.
So is it possible to carve yourself out a workspace when your flat is more suited to a mouse than a full-size human being? Absolutely – read on to find out how.