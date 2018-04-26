Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Are At The Centre Of A Messy Lawsuit

It’s not been a great week for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Following hot on the heels of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s headline-making tweets regarding the rapper’s support of President Donald Trump, Kendall Jenner now finds herself linked to a legal controversy surrounding her alleged boyfriend Blake Griffin.
On Wednesday, TMZ reported that NBA star Griffin has responded to a lawsuit his ex, former University of Southern California basketball player Brynn Cameron, filed back in February. In the lawsuit, Cameron alleged that Griffin had essentially abandoned her last summer, postponing their late July wedding and then “spending a very public weekend with Jenner in the Hamptons.”
Advertisement
In the February court documents, Cameron, 31, claimed that Griffin, 29, had “no problem” trading her, “his former fiancée and mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.” (Jenner, 22, and Griffin have yet to formally confirm their relationship).
Cameron and Griffin share two young children, son Ford Wilson and daughter Finley Elaine. In a statement to People at the time of the original lawsuit, Griffin said: “I understand from reports in the press that Brynn Cameron has sued me, claiming that I must financially support her for the rest of her life. Her allegations are not true, and will be addressed in court. This is a private matter, that should not be tried in the media. We have two young children together and their well-being is my concern and focus.”
In Griffin’s most recent response to Cameron’s lawsuit, filed April 20 and obtained by The Blast, the athlete “denies each and every allegation” of the complaint and “further denies” that Cameron is entitled to any of his money. Griffin also asked that the case “be dismissed, with prejudice and in its entirety.”
Among many other claims that Cameron made is the fact that the Detroit Pistons player had agreed to take care of her financially in exchange for her agreement to abandon her own athletic career “in order to raise their children and support Griffin so that he could focus on improving [his].”
“[Griffin] cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man,” the complaint read.
Advertisement
Neither Griffin nor Jenner have responded publicly to the claims.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement