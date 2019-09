Move over Kim Kardashian, it's time for Kanye West to break the internet. Last night, the rapper took to Twitter to express his support for President Trump . Trump's campaign and presidency has actively ignored and demonised Black people, as well as the many progressive organisations, including Planned Parenthood, that his wife Kim Kardashian has proudly supported. While she took to Twitter to clarify some of his statements , Jordan Peele saw an opportunity. Shortly before going off the rails , West tweeted some photos from his and Kardashian's home, referring to them as the "Sunken Place," a reference to Peele's hit film Get Out. But judging by the tweets that followed, many people are worried he might actually been in the Sunken Place after all. I smell a sequel, and so does Peele.