The horse being built in the season 1 credits has been replaced by a host bison— presumably the same one that hits the glass of the Delos lab in the season premiere, terrifying Lee Sizemore. The bison has long been a symbol of the American West, holding particular importance in certain Native American cultures. (The white bison , in particular, is considered by the Lakota to be a holy symbol of "abundance and prosperity.") But it's also a very tangible connection to the land, one that, in this case, is going through some pretty significant changes in ownership. The parallel with white American conquest of Native American lands is hard to miss, and it's likely no coincidence that the host Dolores declares to be unworthy of reaching the "Valley Beyond," also happens to be a Native American warrior.