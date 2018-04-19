Millie Bobby Brown may be the youngest Time 100 Influential Person at 14-years-old, but Aaron Paul doesn't see her that way. The actor contributed his thoughts about the Stranger Things star for this important issue of the magazine, and recalled how their first meeting changed his perspective forever.
He and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, arranged to meet Brown at an ice cream shop in NYC, thinking this was the appropriate place to take a then-12-year-old. However, he quickly learned she was so much more.
"The moment we started speaking, I realised we were in the wrong setting," he wrote in the magazine. "I had thought, Oh, she’s 12, let’s get ice cream. No. She may have been 12 in years, but her spirit and mind were timeless. A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face. It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I’m being honest."
He goes on to refer to Brown as his "adopted daughter," which is an ongoing joke the friends have been keeping up the past couple years.
"She's the best…But I was so terrified," Paul told Jimmy Fallon about interviewing Brown for Elle in 2016. "She was on a family vacation Spain and I was like, ‘I've got to make this good'…She gets on the phone with her cute little accent…She's far more articulate than I and I was terrified. My wife and I said that we'd want to adopt her…she said that we could."
And here's proof:
"Had a wonderful evening with Aaron and Lauren!" Brown captioned the Instagram photo. "Love my #fakeadoptedparents."
While Paul may not see her as very young, Brown has accomplished so much for her age, and has the maturity to back it up. It couldn't be more appropriate for her to receive this honor, and it's just another thing she can add to her already long list of accolades.
