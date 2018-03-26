Millie Bobby Brown Says She & David Harbour Really Fought A Lot On Set

If you thought Millie Bobby Brown's most challenging Stranger Things scenes were the ones with lots of running and nosebleeds, think again. The actress, who plays Eleven on the Netflix show, revealed on the Stranger Things panel at Paleyfest over the weekend (where producer Shawn Levy dropped a serious Mike and Eleven spoiler) that her hardest scenes were actually the ones she had with David Harbour. Harbour plays her father figure on the show, and this type of relationship has manifested between them in real life — bickering and all.
"We went through so many different emotions...we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter," Brown told the audience. "We got angry at each other, we would express our feelings on and off the set, and...those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes."
For Harbour, this type of relationship was a whole new experience. He doesn't have kids of his own, but through his role opposite Brown, he found himself experiencing fatherhood for the first time.
"It's a funny thing. I love acting, I love it so much, and what I love about acting is that it's personal, and that you get to explore parts of your psyche that you may not be able to explore in real life," he said. "Because you don't have, let's say, children, because you don't have things like that...so this was unlocking in me as a human being of a love that was human but that was pure."
Throughout these conversations, the two kept making the other get emotional, so don't worry about all that fighting. It's just part of any father-daughter relationship, and how lucky are we that our favorite on-screen family basically came true IRL?
