Cole Sprouse Just Took A Very Romantic Beach Photoshoot Of Lili Reinhart

Riverdale fans have long been obsessed with Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse as an onscreen couple — Betty and Jughead, after all, have some of the most romantic scenes The CW series has ever cooked up. One person that might be extra excellent at planning the next sweet Bughead moment, however, is Sprouse himself: The actor and talented photographer just took incredibly romantic snaps of co-star Reinhart, and it's making me want a Bughead beach vacation, stat.
Sprouse and Reinhart have been long rumoured to be a real-life couple, but since they choose not to share the state of their relationship (as is more than their right), let's look at these two photos objectively. First of all — they are gorgeous. Reinhart looks like she just stepped off the set of a music video for some '80s ballad. Couple the breezy white beach cover up with Sprouse's expert angles, and boom: You have two Insta photos every youth would want on their page.
The photos, which have only been up for two hours as of press time, already have over 1 million likes.
These pics are seemingly from the co-stars' recent trip to Mexican resort Cuixmala, which the pair visited in lieu of hitting up Coachella. (Last year, the Riverdale squad hit up the California music festival together.) According to the duo's Instagram stories, the photoshoot wasn't the only thing on the agenda: Sprouse and Reinhart also spent some time riding horses. Hmm, maybe Betty and Jughead should add that activity to their own dating life.
Let's keep these beach pics coming: Riverdale can be a bit dreary, but this co-star collaboration has officially brought us the light.
