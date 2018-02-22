Here's what it could mean. You create authentic, three-dimensional characters who have the opportunity to explore the very essence of what makes them human. Characters that live, breathe, and bleed in the same way that you do. Characters who go through life, living and feeling in the same way that you do. Characters who get to cry and experience pain, and characters who get to laugh and experience joy. We don't have to be the best friend or support system on a white character's journey to give our lives meaning and purpose. We can actually be the ones at the center of that journey, the focal point of the story, experiencing the ups and downs of an imperfect life.