Lili Reinhart Is 100% Over Being Asked About Cole Sprouse

Like a cake after having been in the oven for 45 minutes, Lili Reinhart is wholeheartedly and unequivocally done. More specifically, she's done with being asked about Cole Sprouse, her Riverdale co-star and potential love buddy. Reinhart and Sprouse play love interests Betty and Jughead on the show, and have been spotted together seeming, erm, romantic-ish. Just this week, the two were photographed kissing in Paris. Reinhart is not willing, however, to comment on their probable relationship. In an airport interview with TMZ, Reinhart looks visibly annoyed while a reporter questions her about Sprouse. When the reporter asks if it's a "bigger decision" to come forward as a couple when you're a celebrity, Reinhart sighs and masticates her gum, irked.
Advertisement
"I feel like something is on the tip of your tongue," the reporter tells her.
"It's an obvious answer," she replies, i.e. yes, of course it's a bigger decision to announce your relationship when you're a celebrity.
Reinhart and Sprouse are clearly disinterested in answering questions about their relationship, which puts them at odds with their fans. The fans are 'shipping Bughead, and the fans are 'shipping Sprousehart. At a Paleyfest panel in March, this conflict came to a head when a young fan flat-out asked the two if they were dating on stage. Sprouse replied, "No comment," and another cast member declared it an "inappropriate question." Sprouse and Reinhart seem intent on keeping the details of their private lives private, which is their prerogative, but will get difficult as their fame escalates.
In an interview with People last year, Sprouse explained why he chooses to keep this info under wraps.
"Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are, in my opinion, are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry," he explained. That is to say, no comment.
Advertisement