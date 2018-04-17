The Ultimate Royal Wedding Guest Guide

British institutions are always holding highly exclusive, highly exciting events to which I am not invited. Each fall, my Hogwarts letter fails to arrive. Then, on 22nd March, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent out invitations to their 19th May wedding (cutting it close, kids), they must've forgotten my address.
We commoners actually had a chance to attend this wedding. In terms of their guest list, Meghan and Harry's emphasis was on including members of the public, not world leaders and public officials. So while Trumps, the Mays, and the Obamas were not invited, 2,460 members of the public were. 1,200 of those people are ordinary British folk, selected for their accomplishment and societal contributions through a nomination process. The guest list also includes 200 charity workers, 100 pupils from local British schools, and 610 people associated with Windsor Castle. These individuals won't actually see the wedding, though — they'll be on the castle grounds to witness the procession.
The actual ceremony at St. George's Hall, which only has capacity for 600 people, is a much more exclusive event. Essentially, that's the event that friends, family, and celebrities who happen to be friends and family will attend. Allegedly, that list will not include members of Meghan's family.
Here's a sampling of the guest list, including the incredibly accomplished commoners attending the wedding. We'll keep updating the list updated as we learn more.