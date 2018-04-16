This Year's Saturn Retrograde Will Be Very Different From Last Year's

Luckily, this transit won't be thankless. Like we said before, Saturn is looking out for your best interests, even if it is kind of a stick in the mud. Odds are good that you'll be happy with where you end up when this retrograde ends (if anything, you'll kick that nail-biting habit). Plus, there's nothing Capricorn loves more than seeing a difficult task executed well. By early September, you'll get to bask in the triumph of all the hard work you put in. No doubt we're in for a few tough months, but it still sounds better than Mercury retrograde, if you ask us.