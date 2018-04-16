Khloé Kardashian's Baby Name Is Truly A Surprise

After outlets reported on the birth last week, Khloé Kardashian has revealed her baby girl's name on Twitter. Alongside a photo of pink balloons and flowers, Kardashian welcomed True Thompson to the world with the sweetest message.
"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she wrote. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
Despite the rumours of boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating that have surfaced over the past few weeks, including a video of him allegedly kissing a woman at a club and entering a hotel with her, Kardashian's message is one of solidarity, making sure to use words like "our" and confirming that, no matter what has gone down, little True will be getting her father's last name.
This is the first post from the mother herself since the birth, but plenty of her family have expressed their happiness on social media.
"BLESSED," mother Kris Jenner wrote, confirming the birth last week, and on Friday Kim Kardashian shared some details about the momentous moment.
"I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful!" she wrote on Twitter. "You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are!" she wrote. "I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL."
She also said that True is "so gorgeous."
Thompson hasn't tweeted anything since 5th April, but it sounds like the whole family is overjoyed, even with the rumours that are following Thompson wherever he goes. But that's not what matters right now. Welcome to the world, True!
