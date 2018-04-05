Kim Kardashian Shares First Family Photo Since Chicago's Birth

Kim Kardashian West finally herded her ever-growing family into a single photo — the first official portrait of America's Unofficial Royal Family. All the Wests are present: Kim, Kanye, North, Saint, and baby Chicago, the family's newest addition. They're all there, although not many of them seem happy about it. Chicago is enjoying a nap, Saint is preoccupied with something off-camera, and North is serving a "please save me" smile-and-peace-sign combo. Meanwhile, Kim is smizing and Kanye is, well, Kanye. But, the photo was taken, and that's all that matters.
"I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," Kim explains in the caption. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying."
She added, "I think I cried too."
Kardashian has always been refreshingly frank about the ups and downs of motherhood, a quality that's become a big part of her brand in the past few years. She struggled through both of her pregnancies, and opted to use a surrogate for her third pregnancy. In March of this year, Kardashian opened up about the difficulties of her first pregnancy. She told Elle magazine that, thanks to a painful condition called placenta accreta, her placenta was stuck inside of her, and a doctor literally had to scrape it out of her to remove it.
"To get it out — it's so disgusting — the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful," she shared. She added later in the interview, "I hated being pregnant."
Most importantly, though, Kim Kardashian West loves her kids, and she really adores being a mother. So much so that she's willing to wrangle the family together for a portrait, even if there might be tears involved.
