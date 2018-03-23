Queer Eye Fans Are Getting Antoni Porowski’s Doppelgänger All Wrong

Attention all Queer Eye fans. It's come to our attention that there's a hotly contested debate about which celebrity is Antoni Porowski's true doppelgänger. Well, worry no more, because we're here to settle this mess once and for all. But, before we reveal which celebrity has the honour of calling Porowski a lookalike, let's go through some of the reasons why some of the other options floating around the internet are wrong, starting with John Mayer.
This theory hit the spotlight after a fan asked, "Hi @antoni did You realize that you are young @JohnMayer?" on Twitter. Intrigued (because why wouldn't you be — have you seen John Mayer?) Porowski responded coyly: "Or is @JohnMayer a young me?!"
Porowski took it another step further by posting a side-by-side comparison of himself and the "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer on Instagram Stories.
It's a close comparison, and we can see why people might think that they're a perfect match, especially on first glance. But, look a little closer, and you'll realise that Mayer's features (chin, mouth, nose) are much more pronounced than Porowski's, and his face is too oval. Besides, there's no chance that Porowski would ever walk out of the house wearing what's essentially a black bathrobe over baggy sweats.
"He's like Christian Bale and John Meyer had a beautiful baby, and this is headcannon [sic] for me now," one person wrote.
Others said that Porowski gives them serious Patrick Bateman vibes. This is rude, considering that Bateman was an axe-wielding psychopath who went on a murdering spree.
"My husband and I literally repeat his lines in the show in the voice of Patrick Bateman," one commenter wrote. "He even sorta talks like him!"
Another concurred, saying that he can't stop "imagining Antoni in American Psycho suits." This point is less rude, because Bateman, despite all of his flaws, did have great taste in clothing and business cards.
Okay, you've waited long enough. Porowski's REAL doppelgänger is Peter Kraus, who rose to fame by vying for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette. Here is a photo of him smouldering on a street corner in a well-pressed suit for reference:
Ummmm, hello! Porowski and Kraus are TWINS. They have the same haircut, the same great sense of style, and the same devotion to working out at the gym. Sorry all, but this debate is CLOSED.
Because you were so patient, we'll also give you this to think about: If Porowski and Kraus had a son, he would be Nick Robinson from Love, Simon. Riiiiight? Right.
