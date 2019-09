Since attempting to tackle this formidable task is overwhelming, to say the least, we decided to consult experts for help. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of the trendy, Nashville-based home organisation service and blog, The Home Edit, blessed us with their best advice on what to do (and what to avoid) when freshening up our spaces, post winter hibernation. Start small with a drawer and other miscellaneous spaces, going big and tackle your pantry, or tackle one project at a time until your surroundings are at the peak of organisation. No, matter where you start, their tips will take you 14 steps closer to that spotless and colour-coordinated dream home.